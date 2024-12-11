Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new tenants joining Medley in Johns Creek, Ga., include Sephora, Rena’s Italian Fishery & Grill, High Country Outfitters, BODYROK, Petfolk and an undisclosed grocer.
DevelopmentGeorgiaLeasing ActivityMixed-UseRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Toro Development Signs Six New Tenants at 43-Acre Medley Mixed-Use Project in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Six new tenants have signed leases at Medley, a 43-acre mixed-use property currently underway in the north Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek. Locally based Toro Development Co. is the master developer of the project and plans to break ground in January. The newly signed tenants include Sephora, Rena’s Italian Fishery & Grill, High Country Outfitters, BODYROK, Petfolk and an undisclosed grocer.

Previously announced tenants for the development, which is now roughly 75 percent leased, include Ford Fry’s Little Rey, CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, Fadó Irish Pub, Summit Coffee, Lily Sushi Bar, Knuckies Hoagies, Cookie Fix, Sugarcoat Beauty, BODY20, AYA Medical Spa, 26 Thai Kitchen and Bar, Five Daughters Bakery, Drybar Shops, Minnie Olivia, Burdlife, AMorino, Pause Studio, Fogón and Lions and Clean Your Dirty Face. Medley is currently about 75 percent leased.

Upon completion in late 2026, Medley will comprise 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space; a 175-room boutique hotel; 110,000 square feet of office space; 750 multifamily residences and 133 townhomes; and a 25,000-square-foot plaza. Toro also recently announced that it obtained construction financing for the project, including an undisclosed amount of equity from Ascentris, as well as a $158 million loan from Banco Inbursa.

You may also like

Federal Judge Blocks Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Haslam Sports Group, Cleveland Browns Select Lincoln Property...

Continental Realty Corp. Sells Oakland Plaza Shopping Center...

Alliance Residential Opens 336-Unit Prose Park View Apartments...

Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 420-Unit Multifamily Project...

Arriba Capital Provides $17.9M Refinancing for Darwin Hotel...

Madison Commercial Completes, Sells 9,543 SF Retail Property...

MMCC Arranges $3.5M Acquisition Loan for Shopping Center...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 103,325 SF Retail Center...