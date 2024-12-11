Toro Development Signs Six New Tenants at 43-Acre Medley Mixed-Use Project in Metro Atlanta

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Six new tenants have signed leases at Medley, a 43-acre mixed-use property currently underway in the north Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek. Locally based Toro Development Co. is the master developer of the project and plans to break ground in January. The newly signed tenants include Sephora, Rena’s Italian Fishery & Grill, High Country Outfitters, BODYROK, Petfolk and an undisclosed grocer.

Previously announced tenants for the development, which is now roughly 75 percent leased, include Ford Fry’s Little Rey, CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, Fadó Irish Pub, Summit Coffee, Lily Sushi Bar, Knuckies Hoagies, Cookie Fix, Sugarcoat Beauty, BODY20, AYA Medical Spa, 26 Thai Kitchen and Bar, Five Daughters Bakery, Drybar Shops, Minnie Olivia, Burdlife, AMorino, Pause Studio, Fogón and Lions and Clean Your Dirty Face. Medley is currently about 75 percent leased.

Upon completion in late 2026, Medley will comprise 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space; a 175-room boutique hotel; 110,000 square feet of office space; 750 multifamily residences and 133 townhomes; and a 25,000-square-foot plaza. Toro also recently announced that it obtained construction financing for the project, including an undisclosed amount of equity from Ascentris, as well as a $158 million loan from Banco Inbursa.