Toro Signs 11 Tenants to Medley Mixed-Use Development Underway in Metro Atlanta

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Toro Development Co. (TDC) has announced leases with 11 tenants at Medley, a mixed-use project currently underway in Johns Creek, roughly 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Upon completion, the development will include 200,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, as well as 900 residential units and 110,000 square feet of office space.

The committed tenants include Little Rey (a concept by Atlanta-based chef and restaurateur Ford Fry), CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, AYA Medical Spa, Fadó Irish Pub, BODY20, Lily Sushi Bar, Lucciano’s Gelato, Sugarcoat Beauty, Summit Coffee, Knuckies Hoagies and Cookie Fix.

Len Erickson and Kaitlyn Theriot of Franklin Street handle retail leasing at Medley, and Bryan Heller of Stream Realty Partners handles office leasing. The design-build team includes architect Nelson Worldwide, engineer firm Kimley-Horn and landscape architect Site Solutions. Demolition of a 350,000-square-foot office building is currently underway at the site. TDC plans to break ground on Medley before the end of the year.