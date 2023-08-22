Tuesday, August 22, 2023
An affiliate of Deutsche Bank/RREEF sold 255 Alhambra in Coral Gables, Fla.
Torose Equities, LNDMRK, Terranova Acquire 220,000 SF Office Building in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

CORAL GABLES, FLA. —  A joint venture between Torose Equities, LNDMRK Development and Terranova Corp. has acquired 255 Alhambra, a 220,000-square-foot office building located in downtown Coral Gables. Situated on 1.3 acres on Alhambra Circle, the property features floor-to-ceiling windows and a newly renovated lobby. An affiliate of Deutsche Bank/RREEF sold the building. The sales price was not disclosed, but South Florida Business Journal reported that the property traded for more than $50 million. The partnership plans to execute a business plan including leasing up the existing vacancies and upgrading amenities at the property. 255 Alhambra was built in 1974 and renovated in 1993, according to LoopNet Inc.

