Torrance FRM Sells 575,976 SF Torrance Technology Campus in Los Angeles to Rexford Industrial for $182M
LOS ANGELES — Torrance FRM LLC has completed the disposition of Torrance Technology Campus, a five-building industrial facility situated on 27 acres in Los Angeles’ South Bay market. Rexford Industrial acquired the campus for $182 million.
Located at 3100-3110 Lomita Blvd. and 3121 Skypark Drive, Torrance Technology Campus offers 575,976 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased to three credit tenants. L3Harris (S&P: BBB) occupies 80 percent of the campus. Other tenants include Torrance Memorial Medical Center and various parking tenants.
Kevin Shannon, Scott Schumacher and Ken White of Newmark represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.
