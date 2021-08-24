REBusinessOnline

Torrance FRM Sells 575,976 SF Torrance Technology Campus in Los Angeles to Rexford Industrial for $182M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Torrance-Tech-Campus-Los-Angeles-CA

The five-building Torrance Technology Campus features 575,976 square feet of industrial space at 3100-3110 Lomita Blvd. and 3121 Skypark Drive in Los Angeles. (Pictured is 3100 Lomita Boulevard)

LOS ANGELES — Torrance FRM LLC has completed the disposition of Torrance Technology Campus, a five-building industrial facility situated on 27 acres in Los Angeles’ South Bay market. Rexford Industrial acquired the campus for $182 million.

Located at 3100-3110 Lomita Blvd. and 3121 Skypark Drive, Torrance Technology Campus offers 575,976 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased to three credit tenants. L3Harris (S&P: BBB) occupies 80 percent of the campus. Other tenants include Torrance Memorial Medical Center and various parking tenants.

Kevin Shannon, Scott Schumacher and Ken White of Newmark represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews