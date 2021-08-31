Torrington Properties Acquires 102,000 SF Newington Park Shopping Center in New Hampshire

NEWINGTON, N.H. — Torrington Properties, an investment firm with offices in Boston and Durham, New Hampshire, has acquired the 102,000-square-foot Newington Park Shopping Center. The property is located in the southern coastal part of the Granite State and sold for $13.3 million. The seller, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., had owned the 15-acre center since 1979. Torrington Properties purchased the asset in partnership with regional development and investment firm The Mount Vernon Co.