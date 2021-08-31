Torrington Properties Acquires 102,000 SF Newington Park Shopping Center in New Hampshire
NEWINGTON, N.H. — Torrington Properties, an investment firm with offices in Boston and Durham, New Hampshire, has acquired the 102,000-square-foot Newington Park Shopping Center. The property is located in the southern coastal part of the Granite State and sold for $13.3 million. The seller, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., had owned the 15-acre center since 1979. Torrington Properties purchased the asset in partnership with regional development and investment firm The Mount Vernon Co.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.