Torrington Properties Acquires 102,000 SF Newington Park Shopping Center in New Hampshire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Hampshire, Northeast, Retail

NEWINGTON, N.H. — Torrington Properties, an investment firm with offices in Boston and Durham, New Hampshire, has acquired the 102,000-square-foot Newington Park Shopping Center. The property is located in the southern coastal part of the Granite State and sold for $13.3 million. The seller, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., had owned the 15-acre center since 1979. Torrington Properties purchased the asset in partnership with regional development and investment firm The Mount Vernon Co.

