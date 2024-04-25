Thursday, April 25, 2024
In addition to its luxury apartments, Tortoise One features nearly 21,000 square feet of amenities and 3,325 square feet of ground-level retail space.
Tortoise Properties Delivers 264-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Downtown West Palm Beach

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Tortoise Properties, a locally based development firm, has delivered Tortoise One, a luxury multifamily development in downtown West Palm Beach. The property comprises two eight-story buildings with 264 apartments, nearly 21,000 square feet of amenities and 3,325 square feet of ground-level retail space.

Tortoise One’s floor plans range from studios to two-bedroom units ranging from 548 to 1,053 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates range from $2,506 to $4,629, according to Apartments.com. Tortoise Properties recently received its final temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) for the project.

The project team includes property manager Crown Residential, architect MSA Architects, interior designer Builders Design and general contract Verdex. In summer 2022, Acore Capital provided an $88.5 million construction loan for the project.

