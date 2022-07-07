REBusinessOnline

Tortoise Properties Obtains $88.5M Loan for Apartment Development in West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Tortoise Properties is developing this unnamed property, which will comprise two eight-story apartments towers that will be connected via a skybridge over Eucalyptus Street in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Tortoise Properties LLC has obtained an $88.5 million construction loan for a new multifamily development in downtown West Palm Beach. Acore Capital provided the loan to Tortoise, a privately held developer based in Palm Beach County. The unnamed property will comprise two eight-story towers located at 740 and 840 N. Dixie Highway that will be connected via a skybridge over Eucalyptus Street. The luxury apartment community will feature 264 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, as well as 3,400 square feet of retail space and 371 parking spaces. The project team includes architect MSA Architects, general contractor Verdex Construction, landscape architect EDSA, project manager Hensel Phelps, civil engineer Keshavarz & Associates, structural engineer McNamara Salvia, general engineer WGI, property manager Castle Residential and entitlements and permitting overseer Managed Land Entitlements. No construction timeline was disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  