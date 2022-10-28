Tortosa Sells Retail/Office Property in Phoenix for $4.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Tenants at The Strip, a retail and office building at 4700 N. 12th St. in Phoenix, include craft beer and wine shops, cafés, a bakery, a coffee shop, salon, architectural firms and other office tenants.

PHOENIX — Tortosa LLC has completed the disposition of The Strip, a two-story retail and office building in Phoenix, to 4700 Alliance LLC, a Seattle-based investment company, for $4.4 million.

Located at 4700 N. 12th St., the multi-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale. The ground-floor space consists of retail tenants, including a craft beer and wine bar/restaurant, a craft coffee shop, a wine shop and café, a locally famous cake bakery and a soon-to-be completed speakeasy bar and co-working lounge. The second floor includes a salon, two architectural firms, a fitness tech company and headquarters for a restaurant group.

Eric Wichterman, Mike Coover, Steve Lindley and Alexandra Loye of Cushman & Wakefield’s private capital and capital markets teams in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.