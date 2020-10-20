REBusinessOnline

Total Investment Sales Volume Drops 47 Percent Year-Over-Year in New York, Says REBNY

Posted on by in New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Total commercial and residential investment sales volume in New York state declined 47 percent between September 2019 and September 2020 as buyers and sellers have both grappled with economic uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY). In addition, the report found that the volume of tax revenue generated during that period fell by 36 percent. Through the first nine months of the year, the state has experienced a total commercial and residential investment sales volume of $21.5 billion, a 45 percent decline compared with that period in 2019, causing a 42 percent decrease in tax revenue. The report did note that total sales volume across both commercial and residential assets rose by 9 percent between August and September, fueled mainly by a 43 percent month-to-month increase in the latter category.

