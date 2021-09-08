REBusinessOnline

Total Office Solutions Signs 329,328 SF Headquarters Lease at Stadium Logistics Center in Irving

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Stadium-Logistics-Center-Irving

CT Realty completed Stadium Logistics Center in Irving earlier this month.

IRVING, TEXAS — Total Office Solutions, a commercial moving and office furniture sales firm, has signed a 329,328-square-foot headquarters lease to occupy the entirety of Stadium Logistics Center, a newly built speculative development in Irving. The property spans 20 acres and features 192 trailer parking stalls and 300 car parking spaces. Robert Deptula and Collin Rock of Transwestern represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Craig Jones and Randy Touchstone of JLL represented the landlord, California-based CT Realty. Total Office Solutions will also operate a showroom out of its new headquarters space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews