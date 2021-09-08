Total Office Solutions Signs 329,328 SF Headquarters Lease at Stadium Logistics Center in Irving

CT Realty completed Stadium Logistics Center in Irving earlier this month.

IRVING, TEXAS — Total Office Solutions, a commercial moving and office furniture sales firm, has signed a 329,328-square-foot headquarters lease to occupy the entirety of Stadium Logistics Center, a newly built speculative development in Irving. The property spans 20 acres and features 192 trailer parking stalls and 300 car parking spaces. Robert Deptula and Collin Rock of Transwestern represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Craig Jones and Randy Touchstone of JLL represented the landlord, California-based CT Realty. Total Office Solutions will also operate a showroom out of its new headquarters space.