Total Quality Logistics Signs 17,590 SF Office Lease Expansion in San Antonio

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Total Quality Logistics, a provider of intermodal freight services, has signed a 17,590-square-foot office lease expansion at Exchange Tech Center in San Antonio. Total Quality Logistics now occupies 42,269 square feet at the building. Bryan Sethney of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Shawn Gulley and Rob Gish represented the landlord, Worth & Associates, on an internal basis.

