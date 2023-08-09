Total Quality Logistics Signs 36,322 SF Office Lease at The National in Chicago

CHICAGO — Total Quality Logistics (TQL), a logistics company specializing in shipping needs and supply chain efficiencies, has signed a 36,322-square-foot office lease at The National, a 20-story office building totaling 600,830 square feet in Chicago’s Central Loop. Germany-based Commerz Real owns the property, which is located at 125 S. Clark St. TQL’s new lease represents a 5,000-square-foot expansion over its previous office at 328 S. Jefferson St. Eric Myers, Kathleen Bertrand and John Nelson of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the landlord, while Jon Milonas and James Otto of CBRE represented the tenant.

Originally built in 1907 and designed by Daniel Burnham, The National is designated as a Chicago landmark. The building was renovated in 2015 to include a new fitness center, tenant lounge and outdoor terrace. The renovation also included the addition of Revival Food Hall, a 24,000-square-foot dining marketplace that features local restaurants in a grab-and-go setting.