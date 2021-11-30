REBusinessOnline

Touchmark to Develop 81-Acre Seniors Housing Facility in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Touchmark-at-Emerald-Lake-McKinney

The initial phase of Touchmark at Emerald Lake in McKinney is scheduled for a 2023 completion.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Touchmark, an Oregon-based seniors housing owner-operator, will develop an 81-acre project in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Designed by architectural firm three, Touchmark at Emerald Lake will be built in two phases. The first phase will consist of 149 independent living apartment homes, six casitas (duplex residences), 84 assisted living units and 32 memory care residences. Project partners include Andres Construction (general contractor), StudioSix5 (interior design), Kimley-Horn (civil engineer) and Talley Design (landscape architect). Completion of Phase I is scheduled for 2023.

