Tourmaline Capital Buys Anaheim Hills Shopping Village in California for $16.7M

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Tourmaline Capital has acquired Anaheim Hills Shopping Village, a retail center at 6300 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim. A private family partnership sold the asset for $16.7 million.

Originally developed in 1984, Anaheim Hills Shopping Village offers 67,528 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 95 percent occupied with Big Lots as the anchor tenant.

Daniel Tyner, Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina in JLL Capital Markets’ investment sales advisory team represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.