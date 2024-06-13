Tova Capital Acquires 18,600 SF East Willow Village Retail Center in Signal Hill, California

SIGNAL HILL, CALIF. — Tova Capital has purchased East Willow Village, an inline shop and pad space in Signal Hill, for $6.7 million in an off-market transaction. Signal Hill is approximately 20 miles south of Los Angeles.

Located at 2201 E. Willow St., East Willow Village features 18,600 square feet of retail space. Turner’s Outdoorsman anchors the center on a 5,600-square-foot pad. Additional tenants include food, health, wellness and community-serving retail users.

Kelly Hawkshaw, Luc Hawkshaw and Eric Mandell of Ally Commercial Real Estate represented Tova Capital in the deal. The seller was not disclosed.