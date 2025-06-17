Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Located at 801-805 Wilshire Blvd. In Santa Monica, Calif., the property offers 7,500 square feet of retail space.
Tova Capital, Shopton Capital Buy Retail Building in Santa Monica, California for $5.5M

by Amy Works

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — A joint venture between Tova Capital and Shopton Capital has acquired a freestanding retail property located on a 15,000-square-foot corner lot at 801-805 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica. The asset traded for $5.5 million.

Originally developed in 1981, the single-story building offers 7,500 square feet of retail space. At closing, the property was 40 percent leased to Commercial Bank of California. The joint venture plans to make upgrades to the property including a new storefront, exterior lighting upgrades, paint and facade enhancements to lease vacancy and stabilize the asset.

Luc Hawkshaw, Eric Mandell and Jeffrey Ahn of Ally Commercial represented the buyers in the deal. The name of the seller was not released. Ryan Gurman of CBRE has been retained to handle leasing activities at the property.

