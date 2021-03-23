Tower 16 Capital Partners, Drake Real Estate Buy La Mirada Apartments in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZ. — San Diego-based Tower 16 Capital Partners, in partnership with Drake Real Estate Partners, has purchased La Mirada Apartments in Tucson. A private seller sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.
Located at 4415 E. Grant Road, La Mirada Apartments features 201 two- and three-bedroom apartments with a clubhouse and two swimming pools. Tower 16 Capital plans to implement a $4 million upgrade and renovation program to the property, which will include modernized unit upgrades, a new clubhouse, gym and updated pool areas. Additionally, the new owners will add outdoor amenities such as barbecues, seating and outdoor gaming areas.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.