Tower 16 Capital Partners, Drake Real Estate Buy La Mirada Apartments in Tucson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — San Diego-based Tower 16 Capital Partners, in partnership with Drake Real Estate Partners, has purchased La Mirada Apartments in Tucson. A private seller sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Located at 4415 E. Grant Road, La Mirada Apartments features 201 two- and three-bedroom apartments with a clubhouse and two swimming pools. Tower 16 Capital plans to implement a $4 million upgrade and renovation program to the property, which will include modernized unit upgrades, a new clubhouse, gym and updated pool areas. Additionally, the new owners will add outdoor amenities such as barbecues, seating and outdoor gaming areas.