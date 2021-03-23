REBusinessOnline

Tower 16 Capital Partners, Drake Real Estate Buy La Mirada Apartments in Tucson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — San Diego-based Tower 16 Capital Partners, in partnership with Drake Real Estate Partners, has purchased La Mirada Apartments in Tucson. A private seller sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Located at 4415 E. Grant Road, La Mirada Apartments features 201 two- and three-bedroom apartments with a clubhouse and two swimming pools. Tower 16 Capital plans to implement a $4 million upgrade and renovation program to the property, which will include modernized unit upgrades, a new clubhouse, gym and updated pool areas. Additionally, the new owners will add outdoor amenities such as barbecues, seating and outdoor gaming areas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  