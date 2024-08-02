Friday, August 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Obsidian-on-Glendale-Apts-Glendale-AZ.jpg
Rebranded as Obsidian on Glendale, the community features 216 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Tower 16 Capital Partners, Raith Capital Partners Buy Ascend on Glendale Apartments in Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Tower 16 Capital Partners, in partnership with Raith Capital Partners, has acquired Ascend on Glendale, a multifamily community in Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District. Glendale is a suburb northwest of Phoenix.

The price was not disclosed, but the property was purchased for “well below today’s replacement cost,” according to the buyers.

The buyers plan to invest $1 million in upgrades and rebrand the Class A property as Obsidian on Glendale.

Built in 2023, the two-story, garden-style community features 216 one-, two- and three-bedroom, averaging 921 square feet. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Brian Share and Craig Branton of Cushman & Wakefield secured debt financing for the buyer.

You may also like

Phoenix Investors Purchases Three Industrial Properties in Southwest...

Joint Venture Acquires Two Florida Shopping Centers Totaling...

Axiom Realty Acquires 110,266 SF Park Plaza Shopping...

TMG Brokers Sale of 242-Unit Apartment Community in...

ESI Arranges Sale of Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio...

Brixton Capital Acquires 114-Unit Parkside at Littleton Village...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 33,183 SF...

Progressive Real Estate Arranges $3.6M Sale of Retail...

Merit Hill Capital Purchases 726-Unit Bear Valley RV...