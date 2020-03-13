REBusinessOnline

Tower 16 Capital Partners Sells 228-Unit Apartment Community in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Altura-Duneville-Las-Vegas-NV

Altura on Duneville in Las Vegas features 228 one- and two-bedroom apartments and two swimming pools.

LAS VEGAS — San Diego-based Tower 16 Capital Partners has completed the disposition of Altura on Duneville, a multifamily property located in Las Vegas. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $35.5 million.

Located at 5050 Duneville St., the community features 228 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include two swimming pools and on-site daycare.

Tower 16 Capital Partners originally acquired the property in 2018 for $24 million. During the company’s two-year hold, it implemented exterior and interior unit renovations and added new amenities, including a new leasing office, gym, business center and game room.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business