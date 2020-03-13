Tower 16 Capital Partners Sells 228-Unit Apartment Community in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Altura on Duneville in Las Vegas features 228 one- and two-bedroom apartments and two swimming pools.

LAS VEGAS — San Diego-based Tower 16 Capital Partners has completed the disposition of Altura on Duneville, a multifamily property located in Las Vegas. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $35.5 million.

Located at 5050 Duneville St., the community features 228 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include two swimming pools and on-site daycare.

Tower 16 Capital Partners originally acquired the property in 2018 for $24 million. During the company’s two-year hold, it implemented exterior and interior unit renovations and added new amenities, including a new leasing office, gym, business center and game room.