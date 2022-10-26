REBusinessOnline

Tower 16 Capital Sells 456-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Tucson, Arizona for $65.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Sierra-Vista-Tucson-AZ

Sierra Vista in Tucson, Ariz., features 258 apartments, two pools, a clubhouse, leasing office and gym.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — San Diego-based Tower 16 Capital Partners has completed the disposition of two apartment properties in Tucson to an undisclosed buyer for $65.1 million. The seller assembled the portfolio over the last 24 months and repositioned the properties, Sierra Vista and La Mirada.

Both assets received significant renovations, including the leasing offices, outdoor amenity areas and interior unit renovations on 40 percent of the units. Tower 16 purchased the properties for $36 million and spent $4.9 million on improvements. The new buyer plans to continue the renovation efforts.

Located at 3535 N. 1st Ave., Sierra Vista features 258 apartments, two pools and a new clubhouse, leasing office and gym. La Mirada, located at 4415 E. Grand Road, offers 201 apartments, two pools, a new clubhouse with a fitness center and new outdoor amenity area.

Art Wadlund, Clint Wadlund and Hamid Panahi of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  