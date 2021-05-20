Tower Capital Arranges $15.6M Acquisition, Rehab Loan for Multifamily Property in Metro Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Located in Tualatin, Ore., the multifamily property features 74 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, picnic areas and scenic paths.

TUALATIN, ORE. — Tower Capital has arranged a $15.6 million acquisition and rehabilitation loan for an apartment community located in Tualatin, a suburb of Portland. The undisclosed borrower acquired the property in an off-market transaction.

The asset features 74 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with outdoor balconies or patios. The borrower plans to implement a capital improvement program to upgrade the remaining 66 partially renovated units. Interior renovations will include installation of stainless steel appliances, lighting fixtures, plumbing fixtures, vinyl plank flooring in common areas, new carpet in bedrooms, tile backsplashes in the kitchen and new electrical plates. Community amenities include picnic areas, barbecuing stations and natural scenic paths.

The three-year bridge loan features a floating interest rate starting at 3.2 percent based upon a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio. Additionally, Tower Capital introduced the borrower to a limited partner that provided $4 million of capital with a 10 percent preferred return and graduated waterfall structure.