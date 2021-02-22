Tower Capital Arranges $24.8M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Tower Capital has arranged $24.8 million in acquisition financing for a two-story multifamily property located in the Phoenix I-17 Employment Corridor. The names of the borrower/buyer and seller were not released.

Built in 1980 on eight acres, the community features 224 apartments, a swimming pool, leasing office, clubhouse, two on-site laundry facilities, basketball court, community playground, dog park and picnic area with barbecue grills.

The non-recourse Freddie Mac loan features a seven-year, floating-rate term with two years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Vin Basa of Tower Capital secured the financing for the buyer.