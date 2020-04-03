REBusinessOnline

Tower Capital Arranges $26.2M in Acquisition Financing for Two Multifamily Assets in Phoenix

San Maria Apartments in Phoenix features 400 affordable residential units, a heated swimming pool, an on-site laundry facility and covered parking.

PHOENIX — Tower Capital has secured two acquisition loans totaling $26.2 million for multifamily properties in Phoenix. The names of borrowers were not disclosed.

The Phoenix-based independent structured finance firm arranged $21.5 million for San Maria Apartments, a 400-unit affordable housing complex located at 7002 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix. The gated property features a heated swimming pool, spa, basketball court, on-site laundry facility and covered parking.

Additionally, Tower Capital arranged $4.7 million for Arcadia Palms Apartments, a multifamily community located at 4446 N. 36th St. in Phoenix. Situated in the city’s Arcadia submarket, the property features 34 apartments.

