Tower Capital Arranges $27.8M Construction Loan for Metro Dallas Build-to-Rent Community

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Tower Capital, a Phoenix-based finance and advisory firm, has arranged a $27.8 million construction loan for a 128-unit build-to-rent community in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The development will span 13.2 acres and offer one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. The amenity package will consist of a pool, spa, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.