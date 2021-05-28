Tower Capital Arranges $28M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Located in Glendale, Ariz., the multifamily property features 276 apartments, two swimming pools, a fitness facility and residential lounge.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Tower Capital has arranged $28 million in acquisition financing for an apartment community located in Glendale. The firm provided a 10-year permanent acquisition loan with a five-year fixed interest rate and one year of interest-only payments. The name of the borrower was not released.

The 276-unit property features a residential clubhouse, two swimming pools, a fitness facility and covered parking. The community features 28 one-bedroom/one-bath units, 208 two-bedroom/two-bath units and 40 three-bedroom/three-bath units, with an average size of approximately 858 square feet.

The borrower acquired the asset in an off-market transaction and plans to upgrade the property’s exterior and common areas.