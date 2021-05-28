Tower Capital Arranges $28M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Tower Capital has arranged $28 million in acquisition financing for an apartment community located in Glendale. The firm provided a 10-year permanent acquisition loan with a five-year fixed interest rate and one year of interest-only payments. The name of the borrower was not released.
The 276-unit property features a residential clubhouse, two swimming pools, a fitness facility and covered parking. The community features 28 one-bedroom/one-bath units, 208 two-bedroom/two-bath units and 40 three-bedroom/three-bath units, with an average size of approximately 858 square feet.
The borrower acquired the asset in an off-market transaction and plans to upgrade the property’s exterior and common areas.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.