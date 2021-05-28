REBusinessOnline

Tower Capital Arranges $28M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Tower-Capital-Apts-Glendale-AZ

Located in Glendale, Ariz., the multifamily property features 276 apartments, two swimming pools, a fitness facility and residential lounge.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Tower Capital has arranged $28 million in acquisition financing for an apartment community located in Glendale. The firm provided a 10-year permanent acquisition loan with a five-year fixed interest rate and one year of interest-only payments. The name of the borrower was not released.

The 276-unit property features a residential clubhouse, two swimming pools, a fitness facility and covered parking. The community features 28 one-bedroom/one-bath units, 208 two-bedroom/two-bath units and 40 three-bedroom/three-bath units, with an average size of approximately 858 square feet.

The borrower acquired the asset in an off-market transaction and plans to upgrade the property’s exterior and common areas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews