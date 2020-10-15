REBusinessOnline

Tower Capital Arranges $56M in Construction Financing for Village at Pioneer Apartments in Peoria, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Village at Pioneer Park in Peoria, Ariz., will feature 332 for-rent residences with private backyards, a workout facility, swimming pool and dog park.

PEORIA, ARIZ. — Tower Capital has secured $56 million in construction financing for Village at Pioneer, a multifamily development in Peoria.

Located at the southwest corner of 83rd and Olive avenues, the property will feature 332 for-rent residences averaging 950 square feet. Units will offer premium countertops, stainless steel appliances, 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, smart-home technologies and private yards. Community amenities will include detached garages with storage units, a workout facility, resort-style pool and spa, dog park and gated entrance.

Completion is slated for 2022. Village at Pioneer Park is a single-family, build-to-rent asset, which is positioned between multifamily and single-family asset classes to provide multifamily amenities with a single-family-style home.

