Empire Group originally purchased 48 acres for the development site of Village at Golden Triangle in Fort Worth and subsequently sold 18 acres that were zoned for office and retail usage. The remaining 30 acres will house 317 build-to-rent residences.
Tower Capital Arranges $72.9M Construction Loan for Fort Worth Build-to-Rent Project

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Tower Capital, an Arizona-based boutique advisory firm, has arranged $72.9 million in construction financing for Village at Golden Triangle, a 317-unit build-to-rent residential project in Fort Worth. The borrower and developer, Arizona-based Empire Group, acquired the 48-acre site in August 2022 with plans to develop 30 acres and sell the remaining 18, which are zoned for retail and office usage. Homes will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and have private yards. Residents will have access to amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, fitness center and a community clubhouse. Construction is set to begin by the end of the month. An expected completion date was not disclosed.

