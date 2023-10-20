Tower Capital Arranges $72.9M Construction Loan for Fort Worth Build-to-Rent Project

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Tower Capital, an Arizona-based boutique advisory firm, has arranged $72.9 million in construction financing for Village at Golden Triangle, a 317-unit build-to-rent residential project in Fort Worth. The borrower and developer, Arizona-based Empire Group, acquired the 48-acre site in August 2022 with plans to develop 30 acres and sell the remaining 18, which are zoned for retail and office usage. Homes will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and have private yards. Residents will have access to amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, fitness center and a community clubhouse. Construction is set to begin by the end of the month. An expected completion date was not disclosed.