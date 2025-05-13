Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ArizonaBuild-to-RentLoansSingle-Family RentalWestern

Tower Capital Arranges $79.5M in Refinancing for 354-Unit Village at Bronco Trail in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Tower Capital has arranged $79.5 million to refinance an existing loan for the Village at Bronco Trail, a 354-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in Phoenix. The sponsor, Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Empire Group, started construction on the project in 2023. Kyle McDonough, George Maravilla, David Stull and Noah Schott of Tower Capital originated the nonrecourse construction financing via a debt fund.

Situated on 30 acres at 28th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, Village of Bronco Trail will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with floor plans averaging 923 square feet. Each home will offer a private yard, kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and backsplashes, full-size washers/dryers and upgraded smart-home features and technology. Community amenities will include detached garages, a fitness center, car wash station, playground, dog park, grilling area, resort-style pool, clubhouse and common area open spaces.

You may also like

Kraus-Anderson Starts Construction on 400 Horses Casino in...

Buchanan Street Partners Acquires 917-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.5M Sale of Fernwood...

Realterm Expands Final-Mile Industrial Portfolio, Buys Truck Terminal...

Merchants Capital Arranges $32.9M in Construction Financing for...

Creative Workspaces Reshape Los Angeles’ Office Market

SF Capital Secures $56.2M in Financing for Southern...

BMC Capital Arranges $67.6M in Financing for New...

Brinkmann Constructors, Scannell Properties Complete 150,000 SF Manufacturing...