REBusinessOnline

Tower Capital Arranges Two Acquisition Loans Totaling $10.2M for Texarkana Hotels

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Texas

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — Phoenix-based Tower Capital has arranged two acquisition loans totaling roughly $10.3 million for a pair of Marriott-branded hotels totaling 175 rooms in Texarkana. In the first deal, Tower Capital arranged $5.1 million for the purchase of the 85-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel. In the second transaction, the firm placed a $5.1 million loan for the adjacent 90-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Both loans were structured with three-year terms, fixed interest rates and 77 percent loan-to-cost ratios. The undisclosed borrower(s) will use portions of the proceeds to fund capital improvements at both properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews