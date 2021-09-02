REBusinessOnline

Tower Capital Completes Four Multifamily Financings in Arizona Totaling $21.3M

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Portofino-Phoenix-AZ

Portofino in Phoenix features 66 apartments, a community pool and on-site tenant storage.

PHOENIX, SCOTTSDALE AND NOGALES, ARIZ. — Tower Capital has arranged acquisition financing for four multifamily properties in Arizona.

The company facilitated a $7 million bridge loan for the purchase and rehabilitation of the Portofino, a 66-unit urban multifamily property in Phoenix. Originally a Best Western Inn & Suites, the hotel was converted into a multifamily property offering 65 one-bedroom/one-bath units and one two-bedroom/one-bath unit. Community amenities include on-site tenant storage and a community pool. The undisclosed borrower, which acquired the property in an off-market transaction, plans to implement a capital improvements program.

Tower Capital secured $5.4 million in acquisition financing to an undisclosed borrower for the acquisition of Hayden Apartments, a two-story, 25-unit, garden-style property in Scottsdale. The five-year, interest-only loan carries a 3.2 percent fixed interest rate and 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. The apartment community was built in 1977 and renovated in 2020.

Tower Capital facilitated $5.1 million in acquisition financing for the Filmore Apartments, a 41-unit property in Phoenix. The undisclosed borrower intends to capitalize the property by bringing the below-market rents up to market.

The company also arranged $3.8 million in acquisition financing for Santa Carolina Apartments in Nogales. Built in 2005 on 6.2 acres, the two-story property features 128 affordable apartments. Community amenities include a playground, community room with computer and internet access, laundry facilities and a fitness center.

