Tower Capital Originates $47.4M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Project Near San Antonio

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Tower Capital, an Arizona-based boutique advisory firm, has originated a $47.4 million construction loan for Village at Mayfair, a 217-unit build-to-rent residential project that will be located in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. The project’s 20-acre site will be part of the 1,900-acre Mayfair master-planned community. The cottage-style homes will have an average size of 1,023 square feet and will include private patios/yards. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a clubhouse. The borrower is Arizona-based Empire Group of Cos. Construction will begin in the coming weeks, and the first homes are expected to be available for occupancy in the third quarter of 2025.