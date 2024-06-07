NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Tower Capital, an Arizona-based boutique advisory firm, has originated a $47.4 million construction loan for Village at Mayfair, a 217-unit build-to-rent residential project that will be located in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. The project’s 20-acre site will be part of the 1,900-acre Mayfair master-planned community. The cottage-style homes will have an average size of 1,023 square feet and will include private patios/yards. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a clubhouse. The borrower is Arizona-based Empire Group of Cos. Construction will begin in the coming weeks, and the first homes are expected to be available for occupancy in the third quarter of 2025.
Tower Capital Originates $47.4M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Project Near San Antonio
