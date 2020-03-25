Tower Capital Secures $20.1M Development Financing for Hilton Home2 Suites in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Hospitality, Loans, Western

Home2 Suites by Hilton in Mesa, Ariz., will feature 111 guest rooms.

MESA, ARIZ. — Tower Capital has secured $20.1 million in development financing for a Home2 Suites by Hilton in Mesa. The name of the borrower was not released.

Concord Eastridge is developing the four-story, 111-key hotel, which will be situated on the 18th hole of the Longbow Golf Course in Mesa’s Falcon District.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton brand features lifestyle-focused amenities, including suites with separate living and bedroom space and a “working wall” that incorporates a kitchen and flexible working/media space.

Construction started in February with completion slated for the first quarter of 2021.