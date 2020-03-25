Tower Capital Secures $20.1M Development Financing for Hilton Home2 Suites in Mesa, Arizona
MESA, ARIZ. — Tower Capital has secured $20.1 million in development financing for a Home2 Suites by Hilton in Mesa. The name of the borrower was not released.
Concord Eastridge is developing the four-story, 111-key hotel, which will be situated on the 18th hole of the Longbow Golf Course in Mesa’s Falcon District.
The Home2 Suites by Hilton brand features lifestyle-focused amenities, including suites with separate living and bedroom space and a “working wall” that incorporates a kitchen and flexible working/media space.
Construction started in February with completion slated for the first quarter of 2021.
