REBusinessOnline

Tower Capital Secures $20.1M Development Financing for Hilton Home2 Suites in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Hospitality, Loans, Western

Home2-Suites-Mesa-AZ

Home2 Suites by Hilton in Mesa, Ariz., will feature 111 guest rooms.

MESA, ARIZ. — Tower Capital has secured $20.1 million in development financing for a Home2 Suites by Hilton in Mesa. The name of the borrower was not released.

Concord Eastridge is developing the four-story, 111-key hotel, which will be situated on the 18th hole of the Longbow Golf Course in Mesa’s Falcon District.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton brand features lifestyle-focused amenities, including suites with separate living and bedroom space and a “working wall” that incorporates a kitchen and flexible working/media space.

Construction started in February with completion slated for the first quarter of 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business