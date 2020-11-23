REBusinessOnline

Tower Holdings Completes 81,200 SF Industrial Project in Montgomery, New York

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New York, Northeast

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — Development and construction management firm Tower Holdings Group has completed an 81,200-square-foot industrial project located on a 7.4-acre tract in Montgomery, about 60 miles northwest of New York City. The first floor features 7,237 square feet of office space and 71,643 square feet of warehouse space, while the second floor houses 9,880 square feet of office space, equipped with a conference room and showroom.

