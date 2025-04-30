Tower Management Acquires 215-Unit Apartment Building in North Bergen, New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Regional investment firm Tower Management has acquired Hudson Ridge, a 215-unit apartment building located outside of Manhattan in North Bergen. Built in 1949, the property offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as outdoor picnic areas and garage parking. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr., Gerard Quinn and Michael Mataras of JLL provided a $24.2 million Freddie Mac fixed-rate acquisition loan to Tower Management for the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.