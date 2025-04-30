Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Tower Management Acquires 215-Unit Apartment Building in North Bergen, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Regional investment firm Tower Management has acquired Hudson Ridge, a 215-unit apartment building located outside of Manhattan in North Bergen. Built in 1949, the property offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as outdoor picnic areas and garage parking. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr., Gerard Quinn and Michael Mataras of JLL provided a $24.2 million Freddie Mac fixed-rate acquisition loan to Tower Management for the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Chozick Realty Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Webb Manor...

MG Developer Obtains $105M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Halpern Enterprises Acquires 166,035 SF Shopping Center in...

Pinnacle Opens 215-Unit Affordable Housing Community in South...

Easterly Government Properties Purchases 289,873 SF Civic Office...

ATLAS Capital Sells Infill Parcel to City of...

IPA Negotiates $25.5M Sale of 208-Unit Monte Vista...

Voit Real Estate Services Brokers $13.2M Sale of...

Colliers Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Industrial Property in...