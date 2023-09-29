Friday, September 29, 2023
Tower Street Insurance Signs 19,399 SF Office Lease Expansion in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Tower Street Insurance has signed a 19,399-square-foot office lease expansion at Providence Towers, a 524,143-square-foot complex in North Dallas. The tenant is expanding from 5,000 to 24,399 square feet at the property, which is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program. Kim Brooks, Justin Miller, Scott Walker and Laney Delin of Transwestern represented the landlord, California-based investment firm KBS, in the lease negotiations. Michael Griffin of Transwestern represented the tenant.

