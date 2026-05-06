Town Lane, Gillon Property Acquire 460,000 SF Retail, Office Property in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — A partnership between two investment firms, New York-based Town Lane and Dallas-based Gillon Property Group, has acquired Watters Creek Village, a 460,000-square-foot retail and office property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. Built on 46 acres in 2008, Watters Creek Village consists of 360,000 square feet of retail space that is anchored by a Market Street grocery store and 100,000 square feet of boutique office space. Other retail tenants include Anthropologie, Barnes & Noble, Lululemon, Mi Cocina, Pure Barre, Sephora and Warby Parker. A fund backed by Ares Real Estate financed the acquisition. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to make capital improvements to the property.