Town Lane, PowerHouse to Develop 2.5 MSF Data Center Campus in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A joint venture between New York City-based Town Lane and PowerHouse Data Centers, a division of American Real Estate Partners, has purchased 122 acres in southwest Charlotte. Eastdil Secured advised the companies on the land acquisition.

The joint venture plans to develop a five-building data center campus on the site called PowerHouse Charlotte that will span 2.5 million square feet. The project will have 300 megawatts of power with the potential to increase to 500 megawatts by April 2027. The site is located near the intersection of I-485 and State Highway 49.

Duke Energy plans to build an additional substation on the site.