Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Town of Hilton Head Island Selects OneStreet to Develop First Workforce Housing Community

by John Nelson

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Town of Hilton Head Island has awarded its request for proposal (RFP) for the island’s first ever workforce housing community to Atlanta-based OneStreet Residential. The project, preliminarily named Northpoint, will feature 150 to 170 workforce housing units and will be located on an 11-acre tract of town-owned land.

The project is envisioned to house the caregivers, teachers, medical professionals and first responders who work on Hilton Head Island. At least half of the units will be reserved for households earning between 60 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

OneStreet Residential was selected as the town’s preferred development partner after months of deliberation by town staff and an advisory committee, which included tours of the developer’s projects in Atlanta. OneStreet will begin site due diligence, site planning, engineering and architectural renderings.

The development agreement is expected to go before Hilton Head Town Council for a vote in early 2024, with the commitment to maintain the Northpoint community as workforce housing forever.

You may also like

Newrock Completes 11-Story Oaklyn Mixed-Use Tower in Broward...

Northside Hospital, Realty Trust Group Open 45,000 SF...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 320-Unit Reserve at Palmer...

Tobin Arranges $15M Sale of Acworth Crossing Shopping...

Street Realty to Develop 140,000 SF Industrial Project...

KERA to Open New Headquarters Facility in Uptown...

RISE Receives Approval for 750,000 SF Mixed-Use Project...

PX4 Development Buys Long Island Hotel for $15M,...

ViaWest, Willmeng Break Ground on 1.2 MSF First...