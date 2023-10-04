Town of Hilton Head Island Selects OneStreet to Develop First Workforce Housing Community

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Town of Hilton Head Island has awarded its request for proposal (RFP) for the island’s first ever workforce housing community to Atlanta-based OneStreet Residential. The project, preliminarily named Northpoint, will feature 150 to 170 workforce housing units and will be located on an 11-acre tract of town-owned land.

The project is envisioned to house the caregivers, teachers, medical professionals and first responders who work on Hilton Head Island. At least half of the units will be reserved for households earning between 60 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

OneStreet Residential was selected as the town’s preferred development partner after months of deliberation by town staff and an advisory committee, which included tours of the developer’s projects in Atlanta. OneStreet will begin site due diligence, site planning, engineering and architectural renderings.

The development agreement is expected to go before Hilton Head Town Council for a vote in early 2024, with the commitment to maintain the Northpoint community as workforce housing forever.