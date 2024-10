WALLINGFORD, CONN. — The Town of Wallingford, located in southern Connecticut, has purchased a 45,320-square-foot office building located at 4 Fairfield Blvd. The sales price was $4.1 million. The municipality plans to use 25,565 square feet of the building to house the offices of its board of education. Frank Hird of locally based brokerage firm O,R&L Commercial represented the seller, an entity doing business as CT Wallingford Realty Partners, in the transaction.