Monday, November 4, 2024
Twin-Canyon-Shopping-Center-San-Ramon-CA
Twin Canyon Shopping Center in San Ramon, Calif., features 23,149 square feet of fully leased retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

TownCentre Capital Buys Twin Canyon Shopping Center in San Ramon, California for $9M

by Amy Works

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — TownCentre Capital has acquired Twin Canyon Shopping Center, a retail strip center in San Ramon, from a private entity for $9 million.Located at 2450-2550 San Ramon Valley Blvd., Twin Canyon Shopping Center offers 23,149 square feet of retail space.

The property is fully leased to a variety of tenants, including Round Table Pizza, Beer Area Liquors and Bricks & Minifigs. The shopping center was built in 1980.

Eric Kathrein and Warren McClean of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

