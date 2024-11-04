TownCentre Capital Buys Twin Canyon Shopping Center in San Ramon, California for $9M

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — TownCentre Capital has acquired Twin Canyon Shopping Center, a retail strip center in San Ramon, from a private entity for $9 million.Located at 2450-2550 San Ramon Valley Blvd., Twin Canyon Shopping Center offers 23,149 square feet of retail space.

The property is fully leased to a variety of tenants, including Round Table Pizza, Beer Area Liquors and Bricks & Minifigs. The shopping center was built in 1980.

Eric Kathrein and Warren McClean of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.