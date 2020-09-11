Towne Storage Sells 379-Unit Towne Storage Sandy Near Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Utah, Western

SANDY, UTAH — Towne Storage has completed the disposition of Towne Storage Sandy, a self-storage facility located off Interstate 15 in Sandy, approximately 20 minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Storage…Etc. will rebrand and manage the 60,700-square-foot facility. Built in 1993 and 1997, the property features 379 rentable spaces ranging from 25 square feet to 400 square feet, a leasing office, gated access, digital video surveillance and an on-site manager.

Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.