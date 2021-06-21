REBusinessOnline

Township Capital, CC&F Acquire 66,964 SF Industrial Building in Cambridge

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A partnership between California-based Township Capital LLC and locally based developer Cabot, Cabot & Forbes (CC&F) has acquired a 66,964-square-foot industrial building in Cambridge. The property is situated in the Alewife area, adjacent to CC&F’s mixed-use campus that is in development and will include 575,000 square feet of lab space, 250 multifamily units and 6,000 square feet of retail space. The seller was not disclosed.

