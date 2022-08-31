Toyota Announces $2.5B Expansion, 350 New Jobs at North Carolina Battery Manufacturing Plant

The expansion of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina will bring the total employment at the campus in Liberty, N.C., to approximately 2,100 and the total investment to $3.8 billion. The new facility is set to come on line in 2025.

LIBERTY, N.C. — Automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. has announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC) in Liberty. This investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and will add 350 jobs, bringing the total employment at the campus to approximately 2,100 and the total investment to $3.8 billion. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the new facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.