Toyota Financial Services Signs 242,000 SF Office Lease in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Toyota Financial Services has signed a 242,000-square-foot office lease in Frisco. The automotive finance company will be the sole occupant of The Offices at Southstone Yards, a seven-story, mass timber building that is part of the 45-acre Southstone Yards development. Designed by Duda|Paine Architects in partnership with Gensler, The Offices at Southstone Yards offer amenities such as a fitness and wellness center, meeting spaces, private terraces on every floor and access to three acres of surrounding park space. CBRE represented the developer, Crow Holdings, in the lease negotiations. JLL represented Toyota Financial Services.