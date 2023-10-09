Toyota Supplier Underway on $225M Manufacturing Facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. — Toyota Boshoku America, a Toyota supplier based in Erlanger, Ky., will invest $225 million in the development of a new automotive parts manufacturing facility in Hopkinsville, a city in southwest Kentucky. Upon completion, the 327,000-square-foot property will be situated on 48 acres within the South Park Development. Construction began in June, and operations are scheduled to begin at the facility in 2025. The project is expected to create 157 jobs.

Additionally, Toyota Motor North America announced last week that it has entered into a $3 billion partnership agreement with LG Energy Solution for lithium-ion battery modules to be used in Toyota battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Under terms of the arrangement, the modules will be produced by LG at its Michigan facility and will support Toyota’s expanding line of BEVs, including a new model that will be assembled at the Toyota Manufacturing Kentucky plant in Georgetown, Ky., in 2025.