Monday, October 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIndustrialKentuckySoutheast

Toyota Supplier Underway on $225M Manufacturing Facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

by John Nelson

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. — Toyota Boshoku America, a Toyota supplier based in Erlanger, Ky., will invest $225 million in the development of a new automotive parts manufacturing facility in Hopkinsville, a city in southwest Kentucky. Upon completion, the 327,000-square-foot property will be situated on 48 acres within the South Park Development. Construction began in June, and operations are scheduled to begin at the facility in 2025. The project is expected to create 157 jobs.

Additionally, Toyota Motor North America announced last week that it has entered into a $3 billion partnership agreement with LG Energy Solution for lithium-ion battery modules to be used in Toyota battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Under terms of the arrangement, the modules will be produced by LG at its Michigan facility and will support Toyota’s expanding line of BEVs, including a new model that will be assembled at the Toyota Manufacturing Kentucky plant in Georgetown, Ky., in 2025.

You may also like

CBL, Horizon Group Secure $79.3M Refinancing for Outlet...

Capstone Brokers $26.1M Sale of Lancaster Ridge Apartments...

Rockrose Development Nears Completion of 245,000 SF Office...

GID Acquires 315-Unit ARIUM Vinings Station Apartment Community...

JLL Arranges Sale of 490,083 SF Distribution Center...

Resia Begins Leasing 336-Unit Apartment Community in West...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 21,000 SF Industrial Lease...

TD Bank Provides $72.5M Construction Loan for Brooklyn...

DWG Capital Partners Buys Industrial Facility in Mesa,...