Toyota to Invest $1.3B at Flagship Plant in Kentucky for Electric SUV Production

GEORGETOWN, KY. — Auto giant Toyota has announced plans to invest $1.3 billion at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, the company’s flagship plant in Georgetown. Toyota will invest the capital to increase production of its all-electric, three-row SUVs at the plant, including the establishment of a battery pack assembly line. CNBC reports that Toyota will begin production on the electric SUVs between late 2025 and early 2026.

Toyota announced in May that it plans to invest $591 million in future projects and increase job retention to 700 full-time jobs at the plant. Situated about 16 miles north of Lexington within Scott County, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky represents an approximately $10 billion investment since operations first began in 1988. The company has produced more than 12 million vehicles at the plant over the past four decades.