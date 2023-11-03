Toyota to Invest $8B in North Carolina Battery Manufacturing Facility

LIBERTY, N.C. — Toyota has announced plans to invest an additional $8 billion in Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC), an advanced manufacturing campus currently underway in Liberty, roughly 23 miles outside Greensboro. Toyota’s investment in the facility, which is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs, now totals roughly $13.9 billion.

Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will develop and produce batteries for use in electric vehicles. The new investment will allow for the addition of eight battery production lines, bringing the total to 10. The project, which was initially announced in 2021, will total 7 million square feet.