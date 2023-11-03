Friday, November 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The announcement brings Toyota’s total investment in the Liberty, N.C., facility to roughly $13.9 billion.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Toyota to Invest $8B in North Carolina Battery Manufacturing Facility

by John Nelson

LIBERTY, N.C. — Toyota has announced plans to invest an additional $8 billion in Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC), an advanced manufacturing campus currently underway in Liberty, roughly 23 miles outside Greensboro. Toyota’s investment in the facility, which is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs, now totals roughly $13.9 billion.

Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will develop and produce batteries for use in electric vehicles. The new investment will allow for the addition of eight battery production lines, bringing the total to 10. The project, which was initially announced in 2021, will total 7 million square feet.

You may also like

Northmarq Brokers $4.3M Sale of Retail Property in...

Colliers Arranges Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Portfolio Totaling...

US Economy Adds 150,000 Jobs in October, Falling...

Sembler Co. Founder Mel Sembler Dies at 93

Daikin Comfort Technologies Leases 500,840 SF of Industrial...

Levcor Completes Renovations at Post Oak Plaza in...

McCarthy Building Cos. Starts Construction of $428M Triton...

Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on 479,000 SF Distribution...

NewPoint Provides $22.5M in Financing for The Larkspur...