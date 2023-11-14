Toys “R” Us Set to Open Flagship Store at Mall of America in Suburban Minneapolis

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — WHP Global, the parent company of Toys “R” Us, is set to open a flagship store at the Mall of America in Bloomington just before Thanksgiving. The store marks the first flagship store in partnership with Go! Retail Group. Additional flagship locations are opening next year. Currently, Toys “R” Us maintains a global flagship store at American Dream, a shopping destination in New Jersey. Additionally, through a partnership with Macy’s, there are more than 452 Toys “R” Us shop-in-shops located inside Macy’s stores nationwide.

The new store at Mall of America spans more than 11,000 square feet and offers a wide assortment of toys and games. Beginning in 2024, the store will offer new features such as Geoffrey’s Café and ice cream parlor as well as interactive experiences and product demonstrations from popular toy vendors. Built in 1992 and totaling 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America.