TP-Link Systems Closes $40.6M Acquisition of 157,455 SF Office Building in Irvine

IRVINE, CALIF. — TP-Link Systems, as an owner-user, has purchased 5 Peter Canyon Road in Irvine from a joint venture led by Pendulum Property Partners for $40.6 million, or $258 per square foot.

Situated on 9.5 acres, the 157,455-square-foot office building offers an onsite café, outdoor patio, a renovated lobby and more than 700 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the three-story building was 87.9 percent leased to a variety of tenants.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson, Matt Didier, Jennifer Whittington and David Dowd of CBRE represented the seller, while Eric Purmort, also with CBRE, represented the buyer in the transaction.