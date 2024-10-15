TPA Group Breaks Ground on 194,879 SF Butterfield Logistics Center in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Atlanta-based TPA Group has broken ground on Butterfield Logistics Center, an industrial project in Tucson. Situated within Butterfield Business Center, the logistics center is slated for completion by third-quarter 2025.

The 194,879-square-foot building will feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR fire-sprinkler systems, 50-foot column spacing and 135-foot truck courts. The Class A facility will offer lease opportunities from 32,232 square feet and larger.

The project team includes Atlas Collaborative Architects and FCL Builders.