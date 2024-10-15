Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Butterfield-Logistics-Center-Tucson-AZ
Located in Tucson, Ariz., the 194,879-square-foot Butterfield Logistics Center will offer 32-foot clear heights, ESFR fire-sprinkler systems, 50-foot column spacing and 135-foot truck courts.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

TPA Group Breaks Ground on 194,879 SF Butterfield Logistics Center in Tucson

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Atlanta-based TPA Group has broken ground on Butterfield Logistics Center, an industrial project in Tucson. Situated within Butterfield Business Center, the logistics center is slated for completion by third-quarter 2025.

The 194,879-square-foot building will feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR fire-sprinkler systems, 50-foot column spacing and 135-foot truck courts. The Class A facility will offer lease opportunities from 32,232 square feet and larger.

The project team includes Atlas Collaborative Architects and FCL Builders.

You may also like

MDH Partners Acquires 996,482 SF Distribution Center Leased...

Jackson-Shaw Underway on 535,478 SF Industrial Project in...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 310,900 SF Industrial Property...

Gortikov Capital Buys Affordable Housing Portfolio in Santa...

Faris Lee Investments Brokers $5.3M Presale of Single-Tenant...

NorthPeak Commercial Arranges $2.4M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Pinnacle Real Estate Negotiates $2M Sale of Apartment...

Associated Bank Structures $59.8M in Construction Financing for...

Wolfspeed Agrees to Receive $750M CHIPS Funding for...